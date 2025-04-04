Ohio River headed to moderate flood stage

CINCINNATI — The Ohio River will see a large increase in runoff, leading to a significant rise in the river. By Sunday evening, we will be at a MODERATE flood stage.

As of Friday morning, the Ohio River is at 39 feet. Forty feet is the "action stage," which will be achieved this morning.

The Ohio River will continue to rise steadily on Friday and Saturday. By Saturday evening, it should rise to 52 feet, officially putting the Cincinnati sensor at flood stage.

The river will continue to rise on Sunday, reaching 56 feet at 8 p.m. This puts us at MODERATE flood stage.

Jennifer Ketchmark Ohio River Forecast through Monday



Below is the breakdown from the National Weather Service and NOAA of what floods as the waters rise on the Ohio River.

56 — A few homes along Debolt Road in Anderson Township are cut off, with a dozen homes incurring basement flooding. In addition to the significant flooding of Coney Island and Riverbend, a few businesses have been flooded along Kellogg Avenue. Widespread backwater flooding occurs, with Route 8 in Kentucky, Route 56 in Indiana and both Route 52 and old Route 52 flooded in areas. Locations most affected include low-lying areas near New Richmond, the East End, California and Anderson and Pierce Townships.



55.5 — Low-lying roads near the river flood in Anderson Township and East End near Kellogg Avenue, with stretches of Kellogg Avenue flooded. Basement flooding occurs in the East End. Flooding occurs along sections of Route 52 in Hamilton and Clermont Counties. Low-lying roads in Bromley and Ludlow also flood stretches of Route 8 in Kentucky and State Route 56 near Aurora, Indiana.



55 — Low-lying roads near the river continue to flood, with much of Anderson Township, the East End and California affected along Kellogg Avenue, with stretches of Kellogg Avenue closed. Much of Riverfront Live in East End is flooded. Backwater flooding affects many locations near the Ohio River. Flooding affects sections of Route 52 in southeast Hamilton and Clermont Counties. Backwater up Twelvemile Creek begins to flood low areas of northwest New Richmond. Low-lying roads in Bromley and Ludlow also flood.



54 — Backwater flooding up the lower Little Miami River as far upstream as Newtown occurs, worsening flooding in California and Anderson Township. Low-lying areas near New Richmond in Clermont County also flood. Flooding also worsens in the East End. Flooding occurs near Petersburg, Kentucky, along Belleview Road near the Woolper Creek Bridge, as well as near State Route 56 and Water Street near Aurora, Indiana. The Sawyer Point Amphitheater area and Riverside Drive in Covington are flooded.



53 — The access road at Covington Landing becomes flooded. Flooding begins on Riverside Drive in Covington. Flooding in California worsens in Anderson Township. New Richmond in Clermont County also experiences flooding and worsening flooding in the East End. Backwater flooding up Laughery Creek between Dearborn and Ohio Counties in Indiana causes flooding along Nelson Road and Cole Lane. Lower levels of Smale Park and Bellevue Beach Park are flooded.



52 — Increasing sections of Kellogg Avenue from east of Delta Avenue upstream to near Coney Island to near Eight Mile Road are flooded, as well as parts of Humbert Avenue in the East End of Cincinnati. Most of Public Landing is flooded, as well as Riverside Park off River Road.