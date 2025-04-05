Falmouth residents under 'mandatory evacuation' ahead of high floodwaters from Licking River

FALMOUTH, Ky. — All residents in Falmouth, Kentucky, are under a "mandatory evacuation" due to high floodwaters.

Pendleton County Emergency Management announced Saturday that the evacuation is in effect immediately.

"Residents are being given until 8:00 PM tonight April 5th to leave town," the county EMA wrote on Facebook. "After 8:00 PM the utility services are not guaranteed."

Officials said that at some point Saturday evening, access to Falmouth would be limited.

Falmouth sits along the Licking River, which is expected to hit 41.50 feet by Sunday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The NOAA describes this flood stage as a "Major." The city is expected to hit a "Moderate" flood stage, which is 37 feet, by Saturday evening.

"If you think your house is safe from water, you may not have utilities and rescue emergency responders may not get to you," the county EMA wrote.

Anyone in Falmouth who needs their utilities shut off can contact 859-654-6540.

"Now is the time to leave," the county EMA wrote.

Alongside the Licking River, each of the Tri-State's major rivers are expected to reach at least a "Moderate" flood stage Sunday.

The Ohio River is forecast to crest at 60 feet, a height it has only reached once in the last 28 years.

You can see where river flooding will reach over its banks with these interactive maps here.