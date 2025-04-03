Watch Now
Roads blocked for flooding or storm debris after severe storms

CINCINNATI — There are several roadways that are blocked Thursday morning, either for flooding or storm debris after severe storms moved through the region early Thursday morning.

Here is a list of roadways impacted as of 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning:

US-50 is closed in both directions in Brown County, east of Lake Lorelei, for debris blocking the road, according to ODOT.

In Kentucky, KY-8 is closed near Garfield Avenue for storm damage.

KY-547 between 8 Mile Road and KY-8 is also closed for storm damage.

Licking Pike (KY-915) is closed at Alysheba Drive.

In Gallatin County, KY-467 from Sparta to Glencoe is closed for a stretch of roughly 5 miles.

