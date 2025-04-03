Roads blocked for flooding or storm debris after severe storms

CINCINNATI — There are several roadways that are blocked Thursday morning, either for flooding or storm debris after severe storms moved through the region early Thursday morning.
Here is a list of roadways impacted as of 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning:
US-50 is closed in both directions in Brown County, east of Lake Lorelei, for debris blocking the road, according to ODOT.
In Kentucky, KY-8 is closed near Garfield Avenue for storm damage.
KY-547 between 8 Mile Road and KY-8 is also closed for storm damage.
Licking Pike (KY-915) is closed at Alysheba Drive.
In Gallatin County, KY-467 from Sparta to Glencoe is closed for a stretch of roughly 5 miles.
