INTERACTIVE MAP: See where river flooding will reach over its banks

CINCINNATI — Each of our major rivers is expected to reach a "Moderate" flood stage Sunday and into Monday, meaning there will be significant flooding near their banks.
The Ohio River is forecast to crest at 60 feet, a height it has only reached once in the last 28 years.
The forecast means that the East End, California and New Richmond, Ohio will see significant flooding. Riverfront buildings in Aurora, Indiana will likely be flooded, and the Little Miami, Great Miami and Licking Rivers will come over their banks, resulting in road closures.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association uses a "water inundation" tool to forecast where flooding will occur on a map.
Here is a look at our major rivers and their forecast flooding. Use the sliders below to see what is normal and what is forecast. The blue represents water over the banks of the river.
The Ohio River:
Little Miami:
Great Miami:
Licking River:
You can use the interactive map at NOAA by clicking here to find your location.
Here is a look at the effects of flooding from the Ohio River at various flood levels.
- 60 feet — Significant flooding in East End, California and New Richmond in Ohio, with backwater floods in Silver Grove, KY, and riverfront buildings in Aurora Indiana. Stretches of U.S. 52 are flooded, with numerous additional low lying roads near the river flooded. Backwater flooding along the Little Miami, Great Miami and Licking Rivers, also result in road closures. Some main level of homes flooded in the East End sections of Cincinnati.
- 59 feet — Some of Route 52 is flooded from Cincinnati to New Richmond. Some homes incur flooding in California, Ohio, with several roads, Coney Island, and PNC Pavilion flooded. Backwater flooding in Anderson Township, and Fourmile creek in Silver Grove, flooding some homes along the creek. Low roads in the East End are also flooded. Portions of Route 8 in northern Kentucky become flooded, as well as portions of Aurora, Indiana. Basement flooding of low lying homes and businesses is widespread.
- 58 feet — Numerous homes and businesses are either surrounded by water, water in basements or on main levels. Backwater flooding along the Little Miami in Ohio and Fourmile Creek in Kentucky floods low lying streets and properties. East End, California and New Richmond in Ohio, along with Bromley, Ludlow, Silver Grove in Kentucky and Aurora Indiana are most impacted. Homes in New Richmond from Market Street to the river flood. Freeman Avenue near Mehring Way floods, as well as Gest and Elm on Pete Rose Way.
- 57 feet — Flooding surrounds homes between Route 52 and the river in East End, California and areas of Anderson Township. Backwater flooding along the Little Miami and 9 Mile Creek surrounds low lying homes and businesses in Pierce Township. Water also surrounds some on homes in New Richmond. Ludlow and Bromley in Kentucky become flooded in low areas, as well as Aurora Indiana along Judiciary and Water Streets. Portions of Route 52 in Ohio, Route 56 in Indiana, and Route 8 in Kentucky are flooded.
- 56 feet — A few homes along Debolt Road in Anderson Township are cut off, with a dozen homes incurring basement flooding. In addition to the significant flooding of Coney Island and Riverbend, a few businesses have been flooded along Kellogg Avenue. Widespread backwater flooding occurs, with Route 8 in Kentucky, Route 56 in Indiana and both Route 52 and old Route 52 flooded in areas. Locations most affected include low-lying areas near New Richmond, the East End, California and Anderson and Pierce Townships.
- 55.5 feet — Low-lying roads near the river flood in Anderson Township and East End near Kellogg Avenue, with stretches of Kellogg Avenue flooded. Basement flooding occurs in the East End. Flooding occurs along sections of Route 52 in Hamilton and Clermont Counties. Low-lying roads in Bromley and Ludlow also flood stretches of Route 8 in Kentucky and State Route 56 near Aurora, Indiana.
- 55 feet — Low-lying roads near the river continue to flood, with much of Anderson Township, the East End and California affected along Kellogg Avenue, with stretches of Kellogg Avenue closed. Much of Riverfront Live in East End is flooded. Backwater flooding affects many locations near the Ohio River. Flooding affects sections of Route 52 in southeast Hamilton and Clermont Counties. Backwater up Twelvemile Creek begins to flood low areas of northwest New Richmond. Low-lying roads in Bromley and Ludlow also flood.
- 54 feet — Backwater flooding up the lower Little Miami River as far upstream as Newtown occurs, worsening flooding in California and Anderson Township. Low-lying areas near New Richmond in Clermont County also flood. Flooding also worsens in the East End. Flooding occurs near Petersburg, Kentucky, along Belleview Road near the Woolper Creek Bridge, as well as near State Route 56 and Water Street near Aurora, Indiana. The Sawyer Point Amphitheater area and Riverside Drive in Covington are flooded.
- 53 feet — The access road at Covington Landing becomes flooded. Flooding begins on Riverside Drive in Covington. Flooding in California worsens in Anderson Township. New Richmond in Clermont County also experiences flooding and worsening flooding in the East End. Backwater flooding up Laughery Creek between Dearborn and Ohio Counties in Indiana causes flooding along Nelson Road and Cole Lane. Lower levels of Smale Park and Bellevue Beach Park are flooded.
- 52 feet — Increasing sections of Kellogg Avenue from east of Delta Avenue upstream to near Coney Island to near Eight Mile Road are flooded, as well as parts of Humbert Avenue in the East End of Cincinnati. Most of Public Landing is flooded, as well as Riverside Park off River Road.