INTERACTIVE MAP: See where river flooding will reach over its banks

CINCINNATI — Each of our major rivers is expected to reach a "Moderate" flood stage Sunday and into Monday, meaning there will be significant flooding near their banks.

The Ohio River is forecast to crest at 60 feet, a height it has only reached once in the last 28 years.

The forecast means that the East End, California and New Richmond, Ohio will see significant flooding. Riverfront buildings in Aurora, Indiana will likely be flooded, and the Little Miami, Great Miami and Licking Rivers will come over their banks, resulting in road closures.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association uses a "water inundation" tool to forecast where flooding will occur on a map.

Here is a look at our major rivers and their forecast flooding. Use the sliders below to see what is normal and what is forecast. The blue represents water over the banks of the river.

The Ohio River:

Little Miami:

Great Miami:

Licking River:

You can use the interactive map at NOAA by clicking here to find your location.

Here is a look at the effects of flooding from the Ohio River at various flood levels.

