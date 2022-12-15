'We are all shocked': Family of 19-year-old killed in Bond Hill triple-shooting hoping for justice

CINCINNATI — After a triple-shooting rocked the neighborhoods of Roselawn and Bond Hill on Tuesday, loved one of the teenagers killed want justice.

Gunfire killed Nonaisha Jones, 15, a Woodward High School student. 19-year-old Logan Lawson was also killed.

A Winton Woods High School graduate, Lawson was a quarterback for the school's football team.

"Thoughts and prayers go out to Logan Lawson's family, teammates and friends," the school football team's account posted on Twitter Wednesday morning. "Gone too soon."

Lawson, Jones and a third injured person who hasn't been identified were shot in the parking lot of the Heirlooms of Cincinnati Apartments. The shooting — which was at an intersection at the edges of Bond Hill and Roselawn — upset witnesses and neighbors who saw trouble brewing.

Brian Bradshaw, a resident in the neighborhood, said "it sucks."

"We all noticed it last night because cops (were) just coming down our street," said Brooke Brovey, another neighbor.

Other neighbors saw two groups of young people argue and clash Tuesday afternoon.

"My boyfriend and I were in our bedroom and we just heard a pow," Brovey said.

Gunfire erupted near Joyce Lane and Seymour Avenue — chaos followed.

Cincinnati Police had three crime scenes with two dead, one survivor and no one facing charges yet.

"It's too early to determine who did what where," Sergeant Tim Eppstein said Tuesday evening as detectives began investigating.

Witnesses saw someone drive the lone survivor from the apartment complex to Hook, Fish and Chicken where the driver begged for help. Witnesses saw the victim in the back seat bleeding from his stomach. He is in critical condition, police said.

Ten minutes after police responded there, officers found Lawson and Jones wounded in a car on Montgomery Road in Norwood. Jones died there, and paramedics rushed Lawson to the UC Medical Center where he also died.

"That's just crazy tragic," Brovey said. "He (had) a whole life to live through."

While police piece together what happened, Lawson's family are stunned with grief.

"We are all shocked and lost for words and just hope for justice," Scotty Lawson, Logan's dad said.