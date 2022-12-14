Three shot, two fatally, on Seymour Avenue near Bond Hill and Roselawn

CINCINNATI — Three people were shot on East Seymour Avenue near Joyce Lane in an area that straddles the line between Roselawn and Bond Hill.

Two of those people have died from their wounds, according to CPD. The third person is in critical condition, police said.

According to Cincinnati police, the victims were then driven to two other locations "by private conveyance." One person was found near 5000 Reading Road in Bond Hill while two others were found near 4900 Montgomery Road, in Norwood.

Cincinnati police said they are investigating the shooting.

Police did not release any information on victims' identities or any information on a potential suspect.