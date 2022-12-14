Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiBond Hill

Actions

Three shot, two fatally, on Seymour Avenue near Bond Hill and Roselawn

Reading Road shooting scene
Emily Gibney
Reading Road shooting scene
Posted at 7:05 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 19:28:28-05

CINCINNATI — Three people were shot on East Seymour Avenue near Joyce Lane in an area that straddles the line between Roselawn and Bond Hill.

Two of those people have died from their wounds, according to CPD. The third person is in critical condition, police said.

According to Cincinnati police, the victims were then driven to two other locations "by private conveyance." One person was found near 5000 Reading Road in Bond Hill while two others were found near 4900 Montgomery Road, in Norwood.

Cincinnati police said they are investigating the shooting.

Police did not release any information on victims' identities or any information on a potential suspect.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 7PM

More local news:
Ohio GOP says bill to make it harder to amend constitution lacks votes to pass Purcell Marian sophomore Dee Alexander thrives in the basketball spotlight Paycor Stadium upgrade plan - or what it may cost - won't be released until 2023

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Watch "Cincinnati's Uncle Al," a WCPO 9 documentary remembering a beloved TV legend.