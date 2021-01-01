Your name: Larry Seward

Email address: Larry.Seward@wcpo.com

Phone: 513-667-4804

When it comes to social media, you can find me:

Twitter: LSewardWCPO

Instagram: LSewardWCPO

Position: Senior Reporter

When did you start working here?: January 2020

Where else have you worked? South Carolina, Kansas City, Houston

Where did you go to college?: Ohio University

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?:

Stories that helped save lives, changed public policy, comforted people hurting and the pieces that inspire

What are you most proud of in your own life?:

My salvation and family

What do you love about living in the Tri-State?:

Family, food, Spring-Summer-Fall weather, the beautiful hills

All-time favorites…

TV Shows: SportsCenter

Books: Tell Me a Story by Don Hewitt

Movies: Rocky

Music: Gospel, R&B

Apps I can't live without: YouTube

