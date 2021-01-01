Your name: Larry Seward
Email address: Larry.Seward@wcpo.com
Phone: 513-667-4804
When it comes to social media, you can find me:
Twitter: LSewardWCPO
Instagram: LSewardWCPO
Position: Senior Reporter
When did you start working here?: January 2020
Where else have you worked? South Carolina, Kansas City, Houston
Where did you go to college?: Ohio University
What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?:
Stories that helped save lives, changed public policy, comforted people hurting and the pieces that inspire
What are you most proud of in your own life?:
My salvation and family
What do you love about living in the Tri-State?:
Family, food, Spring-Summer-Fall weather, the beautiful hills
All-time favorites…
TV Shows: SportsCenter
Books: Tell Me a Story by Don Hewitt
Movies: Rocky
Music: Gospel, R&B
Apps I can't live without: YouTube