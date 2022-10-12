Hamilton County coroner: 8-year-old dies days after getting hit by car in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI — An 8-year-old boy has died after getting hit by a car in Bond Hill last weekend, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Hardy Deontez was hit around 2 p.m. Sunday on Laidlaw Avenue while crossing the street, police said.

First responders took the child to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. He died overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Bond Hill Community Council Safety Chair Charles Holmes said pedestrian safety is a big concern for residents.

"Pedestrians are getting hit a lot more than we’ve ever seen before," he said.

Holmes is working with the city to improve safety in the area.

"We are working with the city to try and implement some traffic safety procedures here so far as maybe putting in audible traffic lights, more visible signs for the area especially, we have a school just on the other side here," Holmes said.

He noted Laidlaw Avenue is a busy street.

"This is a heavy traffic area too, with Paddock Road being Route 4 and on the other side Reading Road being Route 42," Holmes said. "We get a lot of traffic whether it’s just small vehicles obviously this road gets a lot of semis."

The driver of the vehicle who hit the boy was uninjured.

CPD's Traffic Unit is investigating. Police say that excessive speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.

