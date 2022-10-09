Cheviot PD: Suspect in stolen car hits officer, officer fires two shots at vehicle

CHEVIOT, Ohio — A suspect in a stolen car hit a Cheviot police officer Sunday morning, the officer responded by firing two shots at the vehicle, according to Cheviot police.

The incident took place just after 7:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Davis Avenue.

Cheviot Police Department Chief Emmett Stone said officers were investigating a stolen car with Florida plates when the situation unfolded. Stone said the suspect hit an officer with the car and the officer responded by firing two shots at the vehicle. We do not know if the suspect was injured or not.

Stone said the officer is OK, he just has a banged-up knee. The officer is back at the station recovering. The department has not released the officer's name.

Cheviot police found the stolen car on Kleemann Road but have not found the suspect. Cheviot police are using K9s in the area to help search for the suspect.

Cheviot police have only described the suspect as a man. No other suspect information was provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.