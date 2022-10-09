Watch Now
PD: Child struck by vehicle in Bond Hill, suffering life-threatening injuries

Posted at 5:25 PM, Oct 09, 2022
CINCINNATI — A child has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police said.

The child was struck around 2:30 p.m. on Laidlaw Avenue in Bond Hill.

The current condition of the child is unknown, but police said they suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police didn't say what caused the incident, but CPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

