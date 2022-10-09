PD: Child struck by vehicle in Bond Hill, suffering life-threatening injuries

CINCINNATI — A child has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police said.
The child was struck around 2:30 p.m. on Laidlaw Avenue in Bond Hill.
The current condition of the child is unknown, but police said they suffered life-threatening injuries.
Police didn't say what caused the incident, but CPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.
RELATED
Cheviot PD: Suspect in stolen car hits officer, officer fires two shots at vehicle
Middletown PD: Motorcyclist dead after Saturday afternoon two-vehicle crash
Police shoot, kill murder suspect in Fairfield Township, BCI investigating