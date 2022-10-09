Middletown PD: Motorcyclist dead after Saturday afternoon two-vehicle crash

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — One motorcyclist is dead after a Saturday afternoon crash in Middletown, Middletown police said.

Around 2:15 p.m., Middletown police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car at Roosevelt Boulevard and Carolina Street. When police arrived they found the motorcyclist dead, police said.

Police did not say if the driver or any passenger's in the car were injured in any way.

Middletown police said they are investigating the crash alongside the Butler County Sheriff's Office Severe Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) and Ohio State Highway Patrol. Both speed and impairment are being investigated as possible causes.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information becomes available.

RELATED

Cheviot PD: Suspect in stolen car hits officer, officer fires two shots at vehicle

Police shoot, kill murder suspect in Fairfield Township, BCI investigating

3 people injured in an early morning Roselawn shooting