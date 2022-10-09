Watch Now
Middletown PD: Motorcyclist dead after Saturday afternoon two-vehicle crash

Middletown Fatal Motorcycle Crash
Posted at 11:51 AM, Oct 09, 2022
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — One motorcyclist is dead after a Saturday afternoon crash in Middletown, Middletown police said.

Around 2:15 p.m., Middletown police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car at Roosevelt Boulevard and Carolina Street. When police arrived they found the motorcyclist dead, police said.

Police did not say if the driver or any passenger's in the car were injured in any way.

Middletown police said they are investigating the crash alongside the Butler County Sheriff's Office Severe Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) and Ohio State Highway Patrol. Both speed and impairment are being investigated as possible causes.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information becomes available.

