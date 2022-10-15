Family, community members remember 8-year-old hit and killed by car in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI — Family members and Bond Hill residents gathered Friday evening for a vigil to celebrate the life of an 8-year-old who died earlier in the week after being hit by a car.

Deontez Hill was crossing the street on Laidlaw Avenue when he was hit by a car. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries just a few days later.

So many people attended the vigil that it was difficult to keep everyone on the sidewalk and out of the street. Family and friends shared memories of Hill, who they called 'Tink.'

His aunt Regina Campbell said they compared Tink to a king.

"You know when royalty enters the room, you act different," Campbell said.

Cousin Sparkle Hope-Rush recounted the joy she remembers from the last time she saw Hill.

"It was like he lit up the room," Hope-Rush said. "He walked in, I was just like, 'Oh my goodness, there's Tink.' And he was all smiles and just happy and joyful."

A balloon sendoff ended the event meant to be a celebration of Tink's life.

While it was a joyous time, there were still moments of grief.

"I lost my mother and my father, but this is a different kind of pain," said Todd Belmer, Hill's grandfather.

Family members are hoping his death will raise awareness for pedestrian safety.

"Just to kind of raise awareness around getting things like speed bumps and crosswalk signals and things of that particular nature," Hope-Rush said.

Earlier in the week, WCPO talked with members of the Bond Hill Community Council who said they're working with the city on pedestrian safety improvements.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe. Anyone interested in donating can click here.