Police: At least 1 dead after crash on Westwood Northern Boulevard, road will be closed through rush hour

CINCINNATI — At least one person was killed in an overnight crash on Westwood Northern Boulevard, Cincinnati police said.

Westwood Northern Boulevard will be shut down between Sutter Avenue and Beekman Street through the morning rush hour.

According to police, all inbound traffic will be routed down Sutter Avenue and all outbound traffic will be routed north or south on Beekman Street.

Investigators have not said how many vehicles were involved and have not identified the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

