'She’s not a murderer': Family of West End murder suspect claims self-defense in deadly shooting

CINCINNATI — Ronnicea McCary’s family said she wouldn’t hurt a fly. That's why they've been reeling from what police said unfolded in the West End Sunday morning.

“I haven’t (eaten), haven’t slept," Jenayia McCary said. "It’s very frustrating. I’m worried about my sister."

Police believe Ronnicea McCary, 36, shot and killed Aaron Zander, 44, Sunday morning on Lockhurst Lane off W. Liberty Street. Court documents show law enforcement has video evidence of what unfolded.

Jenayia McCary said there’s more to the story than what has come out over the past 48 hours, claiming her sister shot Zander in self-defense.

“She was defending herself,” she said. "They said the person was shooting at her, so she was shooting back. She didn’t. Everyone left the scene. She didn’t know she hurt anyone."

Jenayia said her sister told her Zander was acting erratically outside of the Stanley Rowe Apartments in the early morning hours.

“Walking up and down the street, causing a lot of problems, making threats," Jenayia said. "He said he was going to kill her. She had the right to defend herself."

The family said the case is a firm example of Ohio’s 'stand your ground' law.

“There’s no reason for her to be charged with murder, or even be sitting in a jail cell," Jenayia said. "She didn’t murder anyone. She was defending herself. Her car has bullet holes in it."

Trinity McCary said her sister is sweet with a personality that can light up a room.

“She’s the brightest spirit I know," she said. "She keeps our family together."

This isn’t the first time tragedy has struck the family. Raheem Stenson, Jenayia and Trinity’s brother, was shot and killed in 2015. Police haven’t made an arrest in the case.

“We have no parents, no mother, no nothing," Jenayia said. "We just have each other. We’d like for the people, community, to come forward. She’s all we got."

The family is asking for anyone who might have seen what took place Sunday morning to come forward and talk with detectives.

“We’re asking the community to help us," Jenayia said. "Don’t let them paint my sister out to be a murderer. She’s not a murderer."

Ronnicea McCary is in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million bond. The grand jury reports for the case on Aug. 10.

