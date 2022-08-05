VIDEO: 84-year-old woman robbed, injured in Middletown parking lot

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — An 84-year-old woman was injured when a man robbed her in a Middletown parking lot.

Police did not say when the robbery happened, but they did say that it occurred in the Big Lots parking lot on Roosevelt Blvd. Police also did not say how the woman was injured, but she can be seen in the video walking back toward the store after the robbery happened.

The robbery was caught on a nearby surveillance camera. The video shows an elderly woman, her arms laden with bags, walk across the road in front of a store toward her car. She can be seen opening her car and getting inside.

After a moment, a light-colored SUV that was parked several yards away slowly drove forward to a spot slightly behind the vehicle in which the woman is sitting. A man can be seen getting out of the driver side of the SUV and walking toward the woman, whose driver side door was still open.

The man can be seen reaching inside the woman's driver side door and grabbing something from inside the car before running back to his SUV. The woman attempted to follow, but the SUV sped off across the parking lot.

Middletown Police said they are hoping the public can help with information on the robbery. Anyone who recognizes the man or the SUV in the video should contact Detective French at 513.425.7742 or contact dispatch at 513.425.7700.

Watch the full surveillance footage below: