Police: 1 dead, 1 in serious condition after double shooting in Avondale

CINCINNATI — One man is dead and another is in serious condition after an overnight shooting in Avondale.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday Cincinnati police responded to 118 Glenridge Place for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located two victims. One of the victims was shot multiple times, police said.

Investigators said both victims were taken to UCMC where one later died.

Two guns were also found on the scene, police said.

The homicide unit is investigating this shooting.

Police have not released any suspect information.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

