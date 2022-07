CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police responded to a shooting which occurred Saturday evening shortly before 8 p.m., on Reading Road in Avondale.

Police found one victim, a 17-year-old male suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital and his condition is unknown.

Police have Reading Road shut down between Fred Shuttlesworth and Greenwood while conducting their initial investigation.

There is no information on suspects at this time.