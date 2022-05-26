Watch
Police: 2 hospitalized, 1 in critical condition after Avondale shooting

Reading Road shooting CPD
Philip Lee/WCPO
Posted at 6:07 PM, May 26, 2022
Two people were taken to the hospital — one in critical condition — after a shooting in Avondale Thursday afternoon.

Cincinnati police said they received a call for shots fired in the 3000 block of Reading Road near Oak Street Health. More than 20 bullets were fired, 15 of which hit a car.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found two people shot. One was taken to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries while the other is expected to recover.

Police at the scene said one of the people shot was a 17-year-old boy.

