Police: 2 hospitalized, 1 in critical condition after Avondale shooting

Two people were taken to the hospital — one in critical condition — after a shooting in Avondale Thursday afternoon.

Cincinnati police said they received a call for shots fired in the 3000 block of Reading Road near Oak Street Health. More than 20 bullets were fired, 15 of which hit a car.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found two people shot. One was taken to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries while the other is expected to recover.

Police at the scene said one of the people shot was a 17-year-old boy.

READ MORE

Man arrested, charged with murder for East End shooting

Babysitter arrested more than a year after death of 7-year-old Avondale girl

Cincinnati business owner out $100,000 after thieves steal hundreds of sneakers from storage unit