19-year-old tells police he was shot during Avondale carjacking

CINCINNATI — A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after an early morning car-jacking turned shooting in Avondale, Cincinnati police said.

It happened shortly before 4 a.m. Monday near 800 Glenwood Avenue.

According to investigators, the victim told them that he was sleeping in his car when he was approached by two men. He said the men tried to steal his car and when he fought back, they shot him in the leg and took off with the car.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Authorities have not released any suspect descriptions and have not said what the alleged stolen car looks like.

