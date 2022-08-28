Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBoone CountyFlorence

Actions

1 man dead, another arrested after early morning Florence shooting

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
police-lights
Posted at 1:46 PM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 13:46:17-04

FLORENCE, Ky. — One person is dead and another has been charged after a shooting early Sunday morning in Florence, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

Just after midnight Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Becky Court for reports of a shooting. There, the sheriff's office said they discovered Skyelor Centers, 24, suffering from two gunshot wounds. Deputies also found 23-year-old Robert E. Sano at the scene.

The sheriff's office said Sano arrived at the residence on Becky Court where he found Centers. Centers — who was unarmed — approached Sano in his vehicle, and Sano fired two shots, which hit Centers in his upper body.

Both deputies and witnesses of the incident attempted to save Centers' life, the sheriff's office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Florence Fire and EMS.

Sano did not attempt to flee the shooting, and he was arrested by deputies while the firearm was recovered from his vehicle.

The sheriff's office has charged Sano with one count of manslaughter, a second degree felony. He is currently being held at the Boone County Detention Center.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Good To Know

More local news:
Jose Salazar, Deeper Roots open coffee shop, deli and bodega hybrid Hundreds swam across the Ohio River to raise money for local non-profit Florence police investigating deadly pedestrian crash

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.