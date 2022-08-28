1 man dead, another arrested after early morning Florence shooting

FLORENCE, Ky. — One person is dead and another has been charged after a shooting early Sunday morning in Florence, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

Just after midnight Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Becky Court for reports of a shooting. There, the sheriff's office said they discovered Skyelor Centers, 24, suffering from two gunshot wounds. Deputies also found 23-year-old Robert E. Sano at the scene.

The sheriff's office said Sano arrived at the residence on Becky Court where he found Centers. Centers — who was unarmed — approached Sano in his vehicle, and Sano fired two shots, which hit Centers in his upper body.

Both deputies and witnesses of the incident attempted to save Centers' life, the sheriff's office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Florence Fire and EMS.

Sano did not attempt to flee the shooting, and he was arrested by deputies while the firearm was recovered from his vehicle.

The sheriff's office has charged Sano with one count of manslaughter, a second degree felony. He is currently being held at the Boone County Detention Center.