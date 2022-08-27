Stolen vehicle found submerged in a Reading apartment complex pond

READING, Ohio — Reading police officers were called out to a pond in an apartment complex where they found a partially submerged car.

Upon a quick search at Lakeshore Apartments, the officers discovered no victims in the vehicle.

The Hamilton County Police Association Dive Team was called to the scene for further investigation and to recover the automobile, which became completely submerged. They also confirmed that no victims were found inside the vehicle, police said.

The car was determined to be a 2017 Hyundai Sonata and was confirmed stolen by the City of Cincinnati.

Anyone with information about the incident or stolen vehicle, should call the Reading Police Department at 513-733-4122