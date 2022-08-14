A back-to-school drive in Evanston plans to help 400 students

CINCINNATI — An Evanston back-to-school drive plans to help 400 students before they go back to school later this week.

The event is happening at the Evanston Recreation Center at 4 p.m. and is first come, first serve.

This will be Manuel Foggie’s third back-to-school event, and he understands how these drives can impact students on the first day of school.

“As a kid I remember going to those back-to-school drives, getting supplies and putting them all in my book bag because we didn’t have enough funds to make ends meet, so I want to be there for that family that needs a little bit extra help,” Foggie said.

He noted this event would not be possible without the generosity of donors and volunteers. He added the law firm he works for, Dinsmore & Shohl, helped by buying a lot of the uniforms. This will be the first year they’re able to hand out uniforms. He said each student will get one outfit.

They’ll also be providing free haircuts, hairstyles and facials in addition to the free backpack and school supplies.

“It gives them self-confidence. It gives them the ability to dream of the job they want to be,” Foggie said. “That new look of being fresh and being vibrant is important.”

Foggie said if a student feels good it can help boost their self-esteem and confidence, which is why they are providing free haircuts and facials.

He said there will be about 50 volunteers helping with Sunday's event.

Foggie started the drive because he realized there was a need for an event like this in the community. In 2019, Foggie helped 250 students, and 300 students were impacted in 2020.

“It’s exciting because the kids just love receiving things," he said. "Imagine when you get a gift of any kind you’re happy just to receive something, so just to see the kids smile and ask me what I do, and they want to be like me when they grow up. It’s like an inspiration because I have little kids who don’t even know me looking up to me so it’s a good moment."

He added it’s never too late to donate school supplies, and that students tend to need more supplies after the winter holiday break. Foggie said people can drop off supplies today, and the volunteers will donate them to a school.

