Cincinnati Children's Hospital hosting more vaccine clinics on Cincinnati Public Schools campuses

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Children’s is bringing back school vaccine clinics this school year, and the hospital is hosting the clinics at select Cincinnati Public Schools campuses this fall.

Though the clinics are held at the select CPS schools, you don't need to attend any of those schools to get vaccinated. Adults are also welcome at the walk-up clinics — no appointments are necessary.

Staff from Cincinnati Children’s will offer COVID-19 vaccines at South Avondale School on Sept. 1, Winton Hills Academy on Oct. 6 and Oyler School in Lower Price Hill on Nov. 10. Follow-up vaccine doses will be administered approximately three weeks later at each location.

The hospital will also provide a COVID-19 vaccine in the series or a booster (if eligible) to anyone who presents a vaccine card showing the date of their last dose.

Cincinnati Children’s plans to also offer flu shots at the clinics when doses are available.

Many kids in the Tri-State are still not vaccinated against COVID-19. In Ohio, less than one third of kids between the ages of five and 11 have received their first dose.

Cincinnati Children’s has developed its Vaccine Resources website to answer questions about vaccinations. You can also use the website to schedule vaccination appointments.

