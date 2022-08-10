High School Insider: The anticipation builds for another high school football season

The high school football season returns next week with plenty of fanfare.

The WCPO High School Insider podcast delves into the new season with conversations with longtime high school football analyst Dave Berk and Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown organizer Tom Gamble.

Berk discusses which early games he's looking forward to the most and some of Greater Cincinnati's top players to watch this season.

Gamble reflects on the 25th anniversary of the Showdown along with some insight about his favorite matchups and why the event has been so successful over the years.

