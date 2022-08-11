I-71 closed in Clinton County for police activity, buildings nearby locked down

Both the north and southbound lanes of I-71 are closed between State Route 73 and State Route 68 in just across the Clinton County border for police activity.

Law enforcement officials have traded gunfire with a single suspect, according to the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency. They did not say whether anyone was shot or injured.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said they, with the FBI, pursued the man after he tried to break into the FBI office in Cincinnati. The suspect drove in a white Ford Crown Victoria to Clinton County, where the standoff began.

The FBI said an armed person tried to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at the FBI location in Cincinnati. The suspect is wearing body armor, Clinton County EMA said.

At approximately 9 AM this morning an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at #FBI Cincinnati. After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71. pic.twitter.com/vFZHnpbM9L — FBI Cincinnati (@FBICincinnati) August 11, 2022

Clinton County EMA has announced that there is a lockdown in place for all buildings within a one mile radius of the intersection of Smith Road and Center Road.

Drivers should avoid the area. The incident remains ongoing, according to FBI officials.