Prosecutor: 14-year-old shot, killed 15-year-old in Wyoming during meet-up to buy a gun

WYOMING, Ohio — A 14-year-old shot and killed a 15-year-old in Wyoming after a meet-up to buy a gun devolved into a fight, Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Philip Brandewie alleged in juvenile court Friday.

The 14-year-old, whom WCPO is not naming because they are not being tried as an adult at this time, was arrested Thursday for the shooting that killed 15-year-old Jaymir Deshea Hill Wednesday afternoon. The 14-year-old is facing murder charges.

Brandewie alleged in court that the shooting was captured on video and police have multiple witnesses. He also said the 14-year-old admitted to meeting Hill to buy a gun when a fight broke out; the 14-year-old "obtained the firearm" and shot Hill, Brandewie said.

The 14-year-old will be held in the Hamilton County Youth Center until their next court date.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said the Wyoming Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Burns Avenue and Washington Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. When they arrived, officers attempted CPR on Hill, who had been shot in the shoulder. He was transported to UC Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

In 911 calls obtained by WCPO, callers tell dispatch that they attempted CPR on him before police arrived.

Another caller told dispatch that he'd seen three boys fighting and then heard a loud bang. The caller described driving back around to the scene to see that two of the boys were gone, and Hill was left lying on the ground.

We spoke with Andy Wickemeier, a Wyoming resident who lives just a few yards from where Jaymir was shot.

"What we witnessed yesterday was an absolute tragedy," Wickemeier said.

Wickemeier said neighbors rushed to help him, and he's proud of his community for doing what they could for a boy in need.

"I am encouraged that that's the community that we have, and that's where we are. And it is stunningly tragic that it is a call to action that the community had to answer," Wickemeier said.