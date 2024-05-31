'It's frustrating': Cheviot homeowners find out they have to foot the bill for sidewalk maintenance

CHEVIOT, Ohio — If you’ve noticed spray-painted Xs on sidewalks across Cheviot, you’re not alone.

They started appearing on neighborhood sidewalks to indicate sections that failed a safety inspection.

Now, homeowners are finding out they have to foot the bill. First-time homeowner Kyle Wavra got the news from a certified letter on Thursday.

“Obviously, this damage was here well before I moved in, but I’ll be liable for it,” Wavra said.

Each square costs $180 to repair if residents hire the city of Cheviot to do the work, Wavra said. That rate leaves him with a $900 bill.

“I'm learning pretty quickly all the things that they don't want to help you with if you're a homeowner,” Wavra said.

While rules vary by city, homeowners are typically responsible for the maintenance of the public sidewalk in front of their yard.

Andrew Rowan/WCPO Two Cheviot homeowners look at the sidewalk pieces that failed inspection.

In Cincinnati this Tuesday, council members asked the administration to put together a report on the issue.

“That’s the ask here — what is the burden on those residents? And how we as a city can support that including looking at profits from the railroad sale to go into existing infrastructure,” council member Anna Albi said at Tuesday’s Budget and Finance Committee meeting.

When it does come time to repair your sidewalk, there are some tips you should know to save money:



Price compare. Many jurisdictions require a licensed contractor to do the work. Depending on where you live, it may or may not be cheaper for your city to complete the repair. Consider an appeal if you think your sidewalk was marked in error. Don’t ignore the letter entirely. It could lead to fines or surcharges on work performed down the road.

John Matarese has more tips here.

Homeowner Walt Benn was able to cut his bill in half because a manhole was wedged between two of his sidewalk tiles. It’s the first time he’s had to make a sidewalk repair in 30 years. His total bill will be $360.

“I suppose it could be worse, but it’s still a stupid expense,” Benn said. “It's a good deal. I just don't know why we should be responsible.”

Benn said the spike in property taxes has already added a strain on homeowners.

“It's frustrating. You want to be excited about your house,” said Wavra. “It's now spring, and everything's looking good, and they come out knock on your door first thing in the morning and tell you you owe a bunch of money.”