Blue Ash officials emphasize new rules for MadTree Red, White & Blue Ash after last year’s safety issues

WCPO 9's Alex Null covers the east side. If you have a story you'd like Alex to look into or a news tip, email him at Alex@wcpo.com.

Ahead of Blue Ash's annual MadTree Red, White & Blue Ash, city officials are emphasizing new rule changes to this year's event.

It's one of Blue Ash's biggest events of the year, with roughly 20,000 to 50,000 people expected to attend.

Last year, several arrests were made after groups of kids set off fireworks in the crowd and got into fights.

At the time, Blue Ash police said roughly 400 juveniles were intentionally causing a panic.

Margaret O'Gorman, the general manager of programs and events for the city of Blue Ash, said the incidents led to this year's changes.

“It was hard," O'Gorman said. "Our police did a great job, but it definitely impacted the event.”

WATCH: Hear about the new changes at this year's MadTree Red, White & Blue Ash

Blue Ash adds new rules for MadTree Red, White & Blue Ash

The biggest rule change ahead of this year's event is that no one under the age of 18 will be admitted without a parent or guardian who is older than 21 present.

“It impacted our families, and it impacted our guests, and we want to make sure that it’s a safe and fun event for everybody," O'Gorman said.

There will also be a fenced perimeter with four designated entry and exit points. At these four entrances and exits, there will be camera surveillance and security personnel.

“We wanted to make sure that wasn’t a repeat this year," O'Gorman said.

O'Gorman said anyone bringing bags must use clear bags that do not exceed 16 inches by 16 inches by 8 inches. Small clutches that are no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches will be permitted. No matter what, any and all bags will be subject to search upon entry or at any time while inside the event, the city said.

Here are the other new rules:



Event entrances will open at 3:30 p.m. Attendees will not be allowed to enter early

No chair drop off prior to the entrances opening

No umbrellas

Businesses within the festival perimeter may be accessed only via the entrance on Summit Parkway

Typical rules for the event, such as no tents, stakes, tarps or canopies and no coolers, outside alcohol and dogs or other pets, will still apply this year.

“I think it’s going to be a big change for a lot of people who are used to the event, but it’s also going to be a change for the better," O'Gorman said.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 east side reporter Alex Null? Email him at Alex@wcpo.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Alex Null covers Cincinnati's east side.

