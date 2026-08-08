St. Xavier graduate Luke Kuechly is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio — Luke Kuechly is a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

The 2009 St. Xavier High School graduate was inducted into football immortality Saturday afternoon in Canton. The Long Blue Line is forever a part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"Football has given me so much more than I could have ever imagined," Kuechly said in his enshrinement speech. "The people I've met, the experiences we've shared and the joy I've found through this game will stay with me for the rest of my life."

Tom Kuechly, Luke's father, was on the stage for the unveiling of Luke's bronze bust.

Luke Kuechly, a former Carolina Panthers linebacker from 2012 to 2019, was joined by family, friends and the St. X football team including head coach Steve Specht in Canton. Specht was able to connect with Kuechly at a special dinner at the hall on Friday night.

The St. X football team traveled to Canton on Saturday to watch a special occasion for the Long Blue Line.

"Luke going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is an incredible moment for St. X," Banker said.

"Having our current players there to see a fellow Bomber receive the highest honor in football is something they'll remember for the rest of their lives," Banker said.

Kuechly, an Evendale native, is just the third Greater Cincinnati high school football product to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He joins former Purcell High School standout Roger Staubach, a 1960 graduate, and Cris Carter, a 1984 Middletown graduate. Staubach, a 1985 inductee, grew up in Silverton. Carter, a 2013 inductee, was born in Troy.

Kuechly, who helped the Panthers reach their second-ever Super Bowl appearance in 2016, said Thursday he was ready to deliver his induction speech Saturday.

Kuechly, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time All-Pro player, was inducted in his second year of eligibility.

Saturday's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony was a moment the St. X community will not soon forget.

Kuechly was one of five players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2026 class. He was joined by quarterback Drew Brees, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, kicker Adam Vinatieri and running back Roger Craig.

Kuechly is one of just 387 individuals inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. An estimated 29,000 individuals played pro football. The American Professional Football Association was founded in Canton in 1920. It was later renamed the National Football League.

Kuechly is also part of today's NFL landscape. He was named the No. 1 game analyst for Netflix for the upcoming season.

"To have the opportunity to do TV will be really cool because it will give me a chance to talk more about the game that I love," Kuechly said. "Hopefully I can spread some of my joy of the game with other people."

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