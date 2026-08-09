Tri-state school districts and nonprofits helping families in need ahead of the first day of school

CINCINNATI — With the first day of school just around the corner or already passed for students in the Tri-State, districts and nonprofits are offering a helping hand to families in need.

Cincinnati Public Schools held its Back-to-School Fest at Washington Park in Over-the-Rhine.

Families were offered backpacks, shoes, immunizations and sports physicals to get them ready to get back in the classroom.

"The summer flies by, and CPS has been busy getting ready for this school year," CPS Superintendent Shauna Murphy said.

K-12 CPS students will start the 2026-2027 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Preschoolers in the district begin on Monday, Aug. 24.

WATCH: Different organizations help families prepare for the school year

Schools and nonprofits help to prepare families ahead of the school year

Across the river in Covington, nonprofit Northern Kentucky Harvest held its annual Backpacks Bonanza outside St. Elizabeth Healthcare. The organization put together more than 1,100 backpacks to give out at both its event and through partner agencies.

"I see joy on the faces of the kids when they get their backpacks, and I see a lot of relief on the faces of the parents when they get them," Northern Kentucky Harvest Board President Paul Gottbrath said.

Gottbrath said he is seeing more and more people need help.

"The need has never decreased as far as I know," Gottbrath said.

The giveaways continued in Northside, led by Guiding Light Mentoring and United Way of Greater Cincinnati.

Chandra Matthews-Smith, chief community engagement officer for United Way of Greater Cincinnati, said this year has been particularly difficult for some families.

"This year seems to be an extraordinary struggle for some of the families that we talked to today," Matthews-Smith said.

Timothy Lane, board chair for Guiding Light Mentoring, said the giveaway provides meaningful relief.

"Well, in bridging the gap for us, it's a great stress reliever to know that we're here to provide some help, especially economically," Lane said.

WCPO 9's Don't Waste Your Money team has been covering different ways to save this back-to-school season.