Body cam footage shows police break up fight, make arrests amid panic at Red, White & Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Body camera footage released by police shows the moment officers responded to panic at the annual Red, White & Blue Ash celebration Friday night.

Six people, including four juveniles, were arrested for disorderly conduct or inducing panic after police said roughly "400 unaccompanied youth" set off fireworks in the crowd. Body camera footage shows two people walking up to officers after the fireworks wrapped up at around 10:30 p.m. Friday and alerting them of the problem.

"There's people over there ... they keep throwing it at people," one girl tells an officer.

"Throwing what?" the officer asks.

"Fireworks," she and another girl answer.

WATCH: Video shows officers breaking up a fight and making arrests

More footage shows officers running towards an area where a loose firework appeared to fly through the crowd.

One of the people arrested was a 13-year-old accused of setting off a firework that burned a Blue Ash officer's leg. Video shows the moment officers arrested the teen.

A juvenile court magistrate dismissed an assault charge against the teen, but he still faces an inducing panic charge.

A 14-year-old was also charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in connection to the fireworks and subsequent panic. Police said a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged with disorderly conduct. In addition, 18-year-olds were also charged with disorderly conduct: Dononvan Hayden-Thomason and Jerone Behanan.

Video also shows police responding to a fight under Summit Park's Pavilion. At least two girls appeared to be involved, with an officer using what appears to be pepper spray to break up the crowd.

All of the footage captures moments after the fireworks show, but WCPO has also obtained video of crowds running before the show after hearing fireworks that they thought were gunshots.

Police said they have not received any reports of injuries, outside of the officer, caused by the fireworks.

"We understand this was a scary situation for many, and we hear you," said Blue Ash Police Chief Roger Pohlman. "It was an unfolding situation, and our officers worked quickly to apprehend the individuals involved."

Pohlman said Blue Ash police will review its security protocols to "ensure the safety and well-being of attendees and our officers," as they do with all events.