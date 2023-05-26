Pelican's Reef in Anderson Township damaged during fire

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are working to put out a fire at a popular seafood restaurant in Anderson Township.

The fire started in the kitchen around 5:30 a.m. according to first responders. Crew said the fire was contained to the kitchen.

A portion of Beechmont Avenue is closed just outside Pelican's Reef between Shangrila Drive and Paddison Road.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with an ankle injury. He is expected to be okay, according to a battalion chief on the scene.

Investigators have not said if they know what caused the fire.

There are multiple other businesses that share the building with Pelican's Reef. It is unclear if they also sustained fire or smoke damage.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

