'Zero tolerance' | Deputies cracking down after continued 'unruly behavior' by kids at Anderson Towne Center

ANDERSON TWP., Ohio — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is adopting a new "zero tolerance" policy toward juveniles at the Anderson Towne Center after numerous reports of "unruly behavior."

District 5 of the HCSO, which patrols the Anderson area, posted on Facebook about the new approach Monday morning.

Deputy Brian Hayes said that unsupervised juveniles being dropped off at the Altitude Trampoline Park or the AMC Theater have been causing issues, specifically at the Kroger there.

Hayes said that the district has stepped up patrols but can't be there 24/7, and an in effort to "put an end to this illegal activity", deputies will no longer simply send the kids away from the town center. He said instead, the juveniles will either be detained or criminally charged, requiring parents to respond and pick them up.

If a juvenile is charged, that will require parents to report to juvenile court in downtown Cincinnati, Hayes said.

Deputy Hayes didn't say exactly what the behaviors were, only mentioning that there were "numerous reports."