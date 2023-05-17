Turpin High School teacher resigns as investigation finds inappropriate communication with former student

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Turpin High School teacher has resigned after an investigation found that he had inappropriate communication with a former student, Forest Hills School District Superintendent Larry Hook said.

The news was announced in an email sent to Forest Hills families and staff members on Thursday.

Hook said the school board accepted the male teacher's resignation, which will be approved at Wednesday night's Board of Education meeting. Prior to his resignation, the teacher was on administrative leave.

The investigation into the teacher found they had communication with a former student, but the teacher had zero involvement with current Forest Hills students, Hook said.

"Although I am limited in what information I can disclose about personnel matters, I wanted to share as many details as I could with our district community," Hook said.

It's currently unclear if the teacher has been charged with any crimes.

The allegations first came to light in April 2023. When the allegations were made, the teacher was reported to local law enforcement and the Ohio Department of Education.

Lindsey Ferreira, a Turpin parent, obtained some of the Snapchats the teacher allegedly sent a teenage girl. She provided WCPO with copies of these messages, which were sexually suggestive.

The Snapchats feature a man appearing to be shirtless who wrote "I got a month to flirt with ya" and "hope you don't mind but this old guy has some 'ideas' when we hang out." It appeared the messages had been re-shared by more than one user before Ferreira was made aware.

Ferreira called the communication "disgusting."

Hook also called the behavior "unacceptable" and said the school district will not tolerate it.

"We work tirelessly to foster a safe and secure learning environment for students, staff and our entire community," Hook said. "The district takes all allegations of this nature seriously and works to investigate the matters fully to ensure we respond with appropriate actions."

WCPO is not naming the teacher at this time because he has not been arrested and he still has yet to be charged with any crime.

Kyla Woods, the spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, previously said the department was aware of the allegations, but an official report wasn't filed with authorities as they were working to determine the "legitimacy of the allegations."