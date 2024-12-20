Former Hamilton County corrections officer found guilty of sexual battery against inmate

CINCINNATI — On Friday, a Hamilton County judge found a former Hamilton County corrections officer guilty of sexual battery against a female inmate.

The incident took place back in April at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

A female inmate said Quincy Scott, a Hamilton County corrections officer at the time, ordered her to perform oral sex on him. Scott denied the accusation.

Following a bench trial, Judge Jennifer Branch found the inmate's testimony more credible and consistent than Scott's. She cited evidence presented during the trial, including video from inside the jail showing Scott letting the inmate into a room with him.

"I find that her credibility is not undermined by the fact that she's an inmate," Branch said. "The purpose of the statute is to protect people that are in jail, that are vulnerable, who can easily be abused."

Scott's attorney, Clyde Bennett II, said he was disappointed with the decision.

"I thought my client was more credible than the victim, Judge Branch did not think so and I have respect for Judge Branch so I have to respect her decision," Bennett said.

Bennett is hopeful Scott's sentence won't put him behind bars.

"I don't think he should receive any jail time, I think he should be placed on community control," Bennett said.

Sexual battery is a third-degree felony, meaning Scott could face at least nine months in jail.

Scott is scheduled to be sentenced on February 13. He remains out on bond.