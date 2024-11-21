Former Hamilton County corrections officer accused of committing sexual battery against inmate

CINCINNATI — Quincy Scott, a former Hamilton County corrections officer, is accused of committing sexual battery against a female inmate at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The alleged incident took place in May. Scott resigned the following month and was arrested and charged in August. He was later released on his own recognizance.

Scott's attorney Clyde Bennett II says his resignation doesn't indicate whether he committed the crime.

Court records show that the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) hired Scott as a corrections officer in November 2023.

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey sent WCPO 9 News the following statement on the case:

“Former Corrections Officer Quincy Scott was investigated thoroughly by our Professional Standards Division and resigned from his position during the investigation. He is criminally charged with Sexual Battery, a 3rd degree Felony. We take any charge of inappropriate behavior or criminal activity very seriously, and he will be prosecuted to the highest extent of the law. As Sheriff, I am not at liberty to discuss any ongoing criminal prosecution.” Sheriff McGuffey

Scott and his attorney say the accusations are false.

“It comes down to her statement that he had sex with her, and my client is saying he did not," Bennett said. "So, there’s doubt with respect to whether or not that happened. I think my client is more credible.”

A Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson told WCPO 9 News they look forward to presenting their case at trial.

A final pretrial hearing is scheduled for December 3 with a trial expected to occur on December 10.