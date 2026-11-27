FLORENCE, Ky. — As Black Friday shoppers swarmed malls across the country, the Florence Mall saw a busier-than-usual crowd.

Shoppers we spoke to said the mall is normally pretty empty, but that on Friday, some stores had long lines.

“Normally when I’m in there, I see a few people, a few families, really for the few stores they still have there," Addie Wolff said. "But today was definitely a lot more busy for all the name brand stores.”

WATCH: We spoke to Black Friday shoppers at the Florence Mall about the busier-than-usual crowd:

Florence Mall sees Black Friday crowds as questions remain about its future

For years, the mall has seen several storefronts go dark.

We spoke to Florence Mayor Dr. Julie Metzger Aubuchon in June about the challenges. She told us the mall's vacancy rate is around 60%.

That's a stark contrast to the rest of Florence, where less than 4% of storefronts are empty.

Aubuchon said the mall's owners have to unanimously agree on any potential changes. But she said there's optimism that redevelopment options may be considered.

“What has been very successful is when there's a mix of uses, such as a center for employment, maybe that's an office building along with a hotel with some residential with some retail with some entertainment uses," Aubuchon said.

Shopper Mariah Wolff said she'd like to see the mall get a refreshed look.

“Usually when we go to the mall, we have to go all the way up to Kenwood, but I think it would definitely be nice if they could bring some business back here and it could kind of be closer to home," Wolff said.

Jackson Vanderpool, who grew up going to the mall frequently, also hopes to see changes.

“Malls are dying," Vanderpool said. "Everything is online."

He said he'd like to see some changes at the mall, but he's unsure how realistic that is.

“Look at the parking lot, parking’s no problem," Vanderpool said. "Half the spaces are empty.”

Still, he worries about what the future holds for the mall if nothing is done.

“Year-round, I don’t think it’s a sustainable business practice," Vanderpool said.

We reached out to the mall's ownership about a possible sale or potential plans for redevelopment. We have not heard back.