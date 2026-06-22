WCPO 9's Logan MacDonald covers everything Northern Kentucky. If you have a story that you'd like Logan to look into or a news tip, email him at Logan@WCPO.com.

FLORENCE, Ky. — For years, the Florence Mall has seen retailers flee and storefronts go dark.

"I mean, growing up, the mall was kind of where you went, and you would just kind of hear everything was here," said Jake Rose, a Florence resident and shopper. "Now it kind of feels like it's empty and kind of sad."

The mall's struggles stand in stark contrast to the broader Florence area. Florence has among the lowest retail vacancy rates in Kentucky, with less than 4% of storefronts empty across the city. The mall's vacancy rate, however, sits at around 60%, according to Florence Mayor Dr. Julie Metzger Aubuchon.

"I think people have gotten away from going to the mall like we did when we were kids, and we would walk around the mall on a Saturday," Aubuchon said. "I think those days are kind of over because there's online shopping, so everything is now experience-based retail, so it's just a different consumer."

The mayor said change is coming — it's just a matter of when.

WATCH: Florence mayor and shoppers discuss future of the Florence Mall

Florence Mall faces uncertain future as vacancy rate nears 60%, city eyes redevelopment

"There's five different owners, and they each have to unanimously agree on any changes," Aubuchon said. "So if one owner can get control of all five pieces, that's the five different anchors plus the mall proper, that makes life so much easier and really relieves the roadblocks to get it redeveloped."

Tearing the mall down and re-envisioning the space is among the options being considered.

"What has been very successful (in other cases) is when there's a mix of uses, such as a center for employment, maybe that's an office building along with a hotel with some residential with some retail with some entertainment uses," Aubuchon said.

Shoppers, however, would like to see the existing building renovated and refreshed.

"I wouldn't like (tearing it down) because we like to walk inside when it's cold, so that would be a problem, but I don't know how it can stay open in the shape it's in with all the closed stores, so I understand if they do," said Mary Hensley, Florence resident.

Rose echoed that sentiment.

"There's so many things that are being torn down and, you know, rebuilt on, and I think to tear this down would just be terrible," Rose said.

Despite the challenges, Aubuchon said she is optimistic a sale for redevelopment could finally be on the horizon.

We contacted the mall's ownership about a possible sale or plans for redevelopment. We have not heard back.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Northern Kentucky reporter Logan MacDonald? Email him at Logan@WCPO.com.