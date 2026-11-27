MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 2-year-old died after a pool incident that took place on Thanksgiving, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said on Friday.

Around 4:35 p.m., deputies and Morgan Township Fire/EMS responded to a report of a possible drowning in the 4500 block of Race Lane Road in Okeana. The Butler County Sheriff's Office said the homeowner told the responding crew that a 2-year-old boy wandered outside to the home's above ground swimming pool. The child was found on the pool cover.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office said lifesaving efforts were attempted on the child. Weather conditions resulted in Air Care being unavailable. The child was taken to Mercy Health – West Hospital in Green Township, where he was pronounced dead.