Firefighters, law enforcement honor fallen deputy while raising money for first responders

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A local softball tournament at Mid-America Ballyard is bringing firefighters and law enforcement together this weekend to honor the late Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Larry Henderson.

Henderson was killed last year in the line of duty after being hit by a car while working a traffic detail at the University of Cincinnati's spring commencement.

Last year's event raised enough money to help send Henderson's family to Washington, D.C., where his name was etched on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall.

WATCH: Firefighters, law enforcement come together to honor fallen deputy and support other first responder families

Softball tournament honors fallen deputy, helps first responders

This year, organizers said the event is raising money for two first responders and their families: firefighter Ryan Zwick, who died in June from occupational cancer, and Sgt. Eric Mai with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, who's been battling cancer for three years.

Organizer Ryan Braun with the sheriff's office said the event is meant to help lift the financial burden for these first responders and their families.

“These families need this money," Braun said. "Everybody has needs and wants and all that, but these families have these needs that we need to help out with.”

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Braun said the event also helps keep Henderson's memory alive.

"The more we talk about him, the more we remember about him," Braun said.

In addition to the softball tournament between police and fire department teams, the event included food trucks, live music, raffle prizes and a fireworks show.

The tournament finals will be played Sunday morning starting at 9 a.m. Braun said fundraising will also continue Sunday morning.