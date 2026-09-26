CPD: Man shot, killed by police after exchanging gunfire with officers at Talbert House in CUF

CINCINNATI — A man has died after he exchanged gunfire with police and was shot at the Talbert House in CUF, CPD Interim Chief Adam Hennie said.

Hennie said that officers were dispatched to the Talbert House on Central Parkway around 8 p.m. for reports of an active shooting.

WATCH: Interim Police Chief Adam Hennie's full press conference

Man shot, killed by officers in Cincinnati, according to interim chief

When they arrived, they found an adult man firing a weapon inside the center. Police began exchanging gunfire with the man, who was struck by police gunfire.

The man was transported to the hospital, but he died due to his injuries, Hennie said. No other civilians or officers were injured in the shooting.

Hennie could not identify the man or say why he was firing a weapon off in the facility.

The shooting prompted a large police presence at the Talbert House.

A WCPO crew saw several police vehicles at the location, as well as paramedics and first responders, in the area of Central Parkway between Marshall Avenue and Hopple Street.

#BREAKING: Massive police presence on Central Parkway around the Talbert House.

We’re working to get information confirmed, but I see paramedics, Cincinnati Fire, and CPD all crammed into this area between Marshall and Hopple Streets.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/AMKOndmLWq — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) September 26, 2026

This is a developing story. WCPO will update when there is more information.



