Summit Country Day defeats St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 38-36

CINCINNATI — The Summit Country Day football team won its fourth consecutive game Friday night with a 38-36 victory over visiting St. Bernard-Elmwood Place. It was the WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week.

The Silver Knights (4-1) entered Friday night rated No. 7 in the Division V, Region 20 computer points standings, according to Joe Eitel.

Summit snapped a two-game losing streak to St. Bernard-Elmwood Place. It was the Silver Knights’ first win over its Miami Valley Conference opponent since 2023.

"These boys are buying in to what we're trying to do," Summit coach Mark Hafner said. "They're doing everything we ask of them. I can't ask for anything more. It's an amazing feeling."

It has been a special season for the Silver Knights, who defeated Miami Valley Christian Academy 47-7 on Sept. 18. Five players scored touchdowns.

Hafner, who is in his fourth season as the team’s head coach, said before Friday's game that the team has played well and had excellent chemistry.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (5-1) plays host to Gamble Montessori Oct. 2 at Bron Bacevich Memorial Stadium.

Summit (4-1) plays host to North College Hill (4-0 entering Friday) on Oct. 2.

Entering Friday night, the Titans had won back-to-back games against Summit in 2025 and 2024. In 2025, the Titans earned a single-season program record of nine wins. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place started the season with a 5-0 record for the first time in program history, according to Titans coach Kyle Hogan.

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