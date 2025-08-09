'There are no words' | Softball tournament honors fallen sheriff's deputy, raises money for Henderson family

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — "It's part of the healing process."

That's what Lori Henderson said about Saturday's inaugural softball tournament in honor of her late husband, Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Larry Henderson.

"Today, as well as many of the other events that have taken place for Larry, has just been absolutely wonderful," Henderson said. "It's part of the journey."

The Larry Henderson Softball Tournament took place at Mid-America Ballyard, paying tribute to the fallen sheriff's deputy, who was killed in May while directing traffic at the University of Cincinnati's commencement.

Hamilton County Chief Deputy Chris Ketteman said the event was also "a healing moment" for the entire sheriff's office.

The event started as two units planning a softball game together before growing into Saturday's tournament that had teams from various law enforcement and fire departments in the area, Hamilton County Sheriff's Lt. Erik Pfaffl said.

"(It's) a great testament to the brotherhood, the sisterhood, the support that we give each other," Pfaffl said.

Other than the softball tournament between police and fire department teams, the event included food trucks, live music, raffle prizes and a fireworks show. The day-long tournament also raised funds for the Henderson family to travel to Washington, D.C., to see Larry honored at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

Henderson said it's "an amazing honor" to see her husband memorialized in the nation's capital.

"It just holds a very special place for everybody that knew Larry, and especially his family," Henderson said. "It's quite an honor for him."

Beyond the fun and games, Henderson said everyone gathering Saturday was there for a larger purpose.

"Us being all together. Us sharing memories. Laughs and cries," Henderson said. "This is all part of the healing process. We're all here for the greater good. We're all here for Larry. And we're here for anybody who's fallen. It's a way for us to band together and for us to be together as a family. Because that's what we all are, we're a family."

Pfaffl said events like Saturday's also help heal the wound that Larry's absence has created.

"This is something that started as our saddest day, an absolutely horrible tragedy, and every day since then, we've tried our best to honor Larry, honor his family and then show support for each other," he said.

Henderson said the support she's received from those in law enforcement and in the community has been "unbelievable."

"It's just been incredible," she said. "There really are no words for everything that everyone has done and supported us throughout this, throughout all of this."

When asked about her husband's legacy, Henderson summed it up in one word: "amazing."

"He did so much for the community. He did so much for his friends. I mean, there's not a story that when somebody's talking about Larry that doesn't make you laugh or cry," Henderson said. "As a husband and as a father, just an incredible man. I can't say enough about my husband. That's represented here today with his friends and his colleagues and the outpouring from the community."

Learn more about the impact of Deputy Larry Henderson's decades-long service to the community in the video below:

Cincinnati community mourns retired sheriff's deputy hit, killed