'Let us put the transportation solution in place' | Local nonprofit helps save food from going to waste

NORWOOD, Ohio — This week, I've been connecting with people who are bracing for impact as SNAP benefits come to a halt starting Nov. 1, due to the ongoing government shutdown.

On Monday, I visited New Life Mission in Hamilton, Ohio, where families could enjoy a hot meal and pick up food from the pantry.

"I know God will provide either way. But I really wish they would end it as soon as possible. And I'm not trying to be political, but I wish they would just vote to open the government back up," Pam Sorrell said.

On Tuesday, I stopped by Roth Produce and spoke with Dario Guintini, the owner of the produce stand.

"It's going to be quite concerning, especially since November is one of our biggest months. We have Thanksgiving coming up, and that supplies me and my employees what we need for the rest of the winter, pretty much," Guintini said.

Wednesday morning, I visited the region's first Food Waste Summit. Organizations and leaders from across the area and the United States came together to share solutions to the massive amounts of food that go to waste every year.

I was introduced to Eileen Budo, the chief executive officer of Last Mile Food Rescue, a Greater Cincinnati-area organization.

WCPO 9 News Last Mile Food Rescue truck

"Last Mile Food Rescue is a logistics company. We're in the business of making sure that no food gets wasted, but instead it is taken to those that are facing food insecurity," Budo said.

We have covered the work of Last Mile before, including how it saved leftovers from the Taste of Cincinnati food festival back in the spring.

Budo told me the nonprofit has just over a dozen employees and hundreds of volunteers. Many of the volunteers pick up food leftovers and donations by using Last Mile Food Rescue's app.

"We rescue from places like UDF, from Kroger, from grocery stores and convenience stores, but also caterers," Budo said.

I was able to visit the organization's office in Norwood and meet the team as they manage deliveries throughout the day.

"It's just incredible when you see the generosity of people that are getting out with their own personal vehicles," Budo said.

You can find more information on the organization's website if you want to donate food or your time as a volunteer.

"Don't turn to the dumpster; instead, let us put the transportation solution in place for you," Budo said.