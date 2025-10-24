SNAP benefits won't be issued for November if government shutdown continues, Hamilton County JFS warns

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits won't be issued for November if the government shutdown continues, Hamilton County Job and Family Services announced Thursday.

Benefits already in accounts won't be impacted, and will stay in the account until they are spent, but new payments won't be made for November unless the federal government shutdown ends, according to HCJFS.

The issue isn't unique to Hamilton County or even Ohio: Scripps News reported that more than 40 million people nationwide are at risk of losing access to benefits that help them put food on the table.

The USDA says it needs roughly $8 billion to cover November SNAP benefits but only has about $6 billion in contingency funds — meaning either smaller payments or significant delays. Earlier this month, the agency warned states that if the government shutdown stretches into November, the entire SNAP program would face "insufficient funds."

Many states have issued warnings to expect no new applications, but HCJFS says that's not the case here.

"Our offices will remain open and clients can still apply, recertify or make changes to their cases," reads a social media post from HCJFS. "We or Ohio Department of Job and Family Services will notify clients when there is a status change in SNAP funding."

We spoke with Freestore Foodbank President and CEO Kurt Reiber earlier this month about what the region's largest food pantry was doing to prepare for a loss of SNAP finding and Women, Infants and Children (WIC) funding.

Reiber told us 75% of the families getting their food from Freestore locations are actively employed — but they're still not making enough money to make ends meet. He also said the Bea Taylor Market in Riverside served more than 500 families used the market in just one day.

Meanwhile, at its Liberty Street market, there were around 300 families coming in to shop. The food bank used to serve around 250,000 people on average. Reiber told us that number is now closer to 275,000.

"These are families that are struggling to make ends meet and provide for their families," Reiber said. "So when you think about the continued inflationary pressures that we're all experiencing, if you look at the fact that folks might see a reduction in their pay because of being furloughed or laid off, that's going to be a challenge for everybody."

According to the USDA, most SNAP households live in poverty. A third of those include children, and half include someone who is elderly or has a disability.

These resources are available to help families while the government shutdown impacts SNAP benefits:

Freestore Foodbank:

The Freestore Foodbank, in partnership with several different localized food pantries and food assistance programs, has several upcoming food distribution events listed on their website.

Community Action Agency's mobile food pantry:

In partnership with the Freestore Foodbank and other local organizations, the Community Action Agency has a mobile food pantry to help provide fresh fruits and vegetables for families. Here's how you can see where they'll be serving in the coming weeks.

The National Hunger Hotline:

The National Hunger Hotline is a national service that can help families find food available near where they live. Residents can call the hotline at 1.866.348.6479 or visit their website.

United Way's 211 Program:

Residents in Hamilton County aren't the only ones who can access the 211 help line; the United Way also reaches Adams, Brown, Clermont, Boone, Kenton, Campbell and Grant counties. Residents can call 211 to access a variety of services from the United Way. The line is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week year-round. A text message option is also available — residents just text 211CARES to 51555. The program also has an online database so residents can search for the resources they need themselves, if desired.

This program also provides access to resources that will help with other needs, like payment for utilities, non-food necessities like diapers and cleaning supplies, health care services and more.

The 513 Relief Bus:

The bus has several upcoming stops in Greater Cincinnati communities, beginning with a stop in Westwood on Wednesday. You can check out their list of upcoming stops on their website.

Hamilton County Job & Family Services:

This is not an immediate solution to food insecurity, but families who are not already enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can apply for it through the Hamilton County Job & Family Services department. Residents can apply online or call 1.844.640.6446.

Meals on Wheels of Southwest Ohio & Northern Kentucky

Specifically aimed at seniors in need of consistent food access, Meals on Wheels delivers food to seniors' homes. They also offer transportation services to health care appointments and independent living assistance for any seniors who may need help managing feeding pets, paying bills, scheduling appointments and more.

To determine if you're eligible for the program, residents in Hamilton and Butler counties can contact the Greater Cincinnati location at 513.721.1025 or 800.252.0155. Kentucky residents can contact the Northern Kentucky location at 859.283.1885.

Hamilton County also provides several programs that can help families save on rent, utilities and home repairs. You can find a list of those programs online here.