'At capacity already' | Ohio food pantry trying to manage demand amid pause in SNAP benefits

HAMILTON, Ohio — It was a busy Monday at New Life Mission along Henry Street in Hamilton.

A truck arrived around 11:30 a.m., loaded with produce, premade meals and other foods that will be prepared for those in need.

New Life's Executive Director Felix Russo helped bring the items inside the building. His staff has been serving an increasing number of meals as the months pass.

“I think we’re up about 15 percent from second quarter to third quarter of people we’re serving," Russo said.

WATCH: We spoke to Russo about the impact of the government shutdown on New Life Mission

Food pantries see increased demand as SNAP benefit pause nears

Russo sounded the alarm Monday morning, letting local media outlets and the public know that his team needs help, with increasing demands partially caused by the halt in SNAP benefits.

"We’re seeing numbers up, commodities and available food coming down," Russo said.

The pantry is open Monday through Thursday, allowing Butler County residents to collect groceries and serve meals to those in need.

"We're running at capacity already," Russo said

The state of Ohio announced that Ohioans who use SNAP benefits may not receive them in November, due to the ongoing government shutdown.

I spoke with Michael Phillips, who told me that October was the first month he used food stamps.

“It’s like as soon as they talk me into going and get them, it’s like then they’re going to be taken away from you,” Phillips said.

WCPO 9 News Michael Phillips and WCPO 9 News reporter Sam Harasimowicz

Others, like Pam Sorrell, are staying hopeful that the situation may soon improve.

“I know God will provide either way. But I really wish they would end it as soon as possible. And I’m not trying to be political, but I wish they would just vote to open the government back up," Sorrell said.

I asked New Life Mission's executive director how the public can offer their support.

“We’re here Monday through Thursday, 8 (a.m.) to 2 (p.m.). They can drop off non-perishables. If they want to contact me, you know, if they have a food drive, we can come pick up the food with our truck," Russo said.

New Life Mission will also be holding a canned food drive on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kroger on Yankee Road near State Route 129 and I-75.

Russo told me that both food and monetary donations are just as helpful to New Life Mission's work.