CINCINNATI — As city, state and federal law enforcement continue working to combat violent crime in Cincinnati, their efforts are being noted by some community leaders.

During a press conference on Monday, law enforcement officials announced federal firearm charges against nine people — the latest arrests in ongoing efforts to target violent crime in the city.

The news comes around seven months after Gov. Mike DeWine first announced plans to have state officials assist the City of Cincinnati in addressing violent crime.

Their efforts are being noticed by Mitch Morris, who's been a community outreach worker in the city for decades.

“It’s been a change, man, there’s a big movement going on," Morris said.

WATCH: We spoke to community leaders about whether they feel the initiative is working

Is Cincinnati's violent crime initiative making a difference? Community leaders weigh in

Morris is also the founder of Save Our Youth Kings and Queens in Winton Hills. The group focuses on reducing gun violence among teens.

“It’s not one person that can do this; we need the whole community involved — seniors, parents and kids," Morris said.

Morris said he feels the initiative between local, state and federal law enforcement is working.

“Law enforcement, they’re out here walking in Winton Terrace," Morris said. "They're on foot patrol ... talking to people, shaking people’s hands, hugging people, ‘How you doing,’ tying little kids' shoes, right. That’s building relationships.”

According to Cincinnati police data, Winton Hill has had the most reported shootings this year, with seven. In those shootings, nine people have been shot, including two people who were killed.

During the same period in Winton Hills in 2024 and 2025, five people were shot.

"Yes, there have been a lot of shootings and stuff, but it always has been (like) that," Morris said. "This didn't just start happening yesterday."

A recent Cincinnati survey showed fewer than one in three people said they're satisfied with feeling safe in the city.

During Monday's press conference, CPD Interim Chief Adam Hennie responded to the results of that survey.

"To me, it sounds like we're not doing a very good job of putting out all of that hard work, being able to explain it," Hennie said.

In the West End, there have been four reported shootings this year, the second most in the city. That includes the killing of 11-year-old QueenEr'Re Reed, who was shot at Laurel Playground on New Year's Day.

“We just want our babies to be able to play on the playground," said West End Community Council President Galen G. Gordon.

Gordon said he has noticed some changes since the start of the law enforcement initiative.

“The folks here, we want to have peace and quiet," Gordon said.

He said he's encouraged by the efforts made, but said it's too early to tell if the partnership will lead to the right solution.

Gordon said he hopes the efforts only grow stronger in the coming months as the weather warms up.

“I am hopeful we will see that impact filter into the neighborhoods, because that’s really what we need," said Gordon.