11-year-old's playground death sparks community outrage, calls for reform at Cincinnati City Council

CINCINNATI — A grieving family and an outraged community are pushing Cincinnati city leaders for answers after the death of 11-year-old QueenEr'Re Reed on New Year's Day.

Reed was shot and killed at Laurel Playground in the West End. At the scene, a memorial honors Reed and a single police camera has been set up at the playground.

"It was still only five," said Chere Williams, Reed's mother. "And (the) only reason it was dark is because it was the wintertime. That's it. They were literally being kids."

Community members packed Cincinnati City Hall Wednesday, speaking out about Reed's death.

"Every child in Cincinnati should be able to play on the playground safe," one community member said.

But people still had questions about the city's placement and pace of camera installation.

"Where are the cameras?" Chanel Davis, Reed's godmother, asked the council.

WCPO learned from Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long Wednesday that police had six new cameras installed in the West End since September. They were operational at the time of the New Year's Day shooting.

The city says six more cameras will be installed in the West End in the next 30 days.

But for some, like Isaac Davis, the father of Domonic Davis, the new cameras are too late. Domonic was killed near the same Laurel Playground in 2023.

"When are you going to do something for the community? You have all this money, and the cameras are not up. It takes for another child to get killed for you to roll a camera in there?" Isaac said.

Isaac said his family fought for more cameras to be put up, but feels nothing has been done.

Advocates like Rev. Lesley Jones say the camera now sitting at Laurel Playground is just a temporary fix. They want it made permanent and want more cameras installed throughout the city.

"The QueenEr'Re safe playground and parks initiative. That really speaks to us, them putting cameras in every playground, every park," Jones said.