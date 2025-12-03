Cincinnati native Brandon Saho opens up about men's mental health on Oprah’s podcast

CINCINNATI — Brandon Saho’s journey from Cincinnati sports reporter to mental-health advocate is now receiving national attention.

He appeared on the Dec. 2 episode of The Oprah Podcast, contributing to a conversation about the loneliness epidemic among young men and the pressure to hide suffering behind a composed exterior.

WCPO's Kristen Skovira introduced viewers to Saho's story last year.

Cincinnati native Brandon Saho talks opening up about mental health on Oprah's podcast

The La Salle and University of Cincinnati graduate said that while he appeared upbeat and successful during his years covering the Bengals, Reds and Bearcats, he was silently battling severe depression.

“I faked a smile on TV for a long time,” Saho said. “As soon as I’d toss back to the studio, I was right back to that depressed, sad person.”

Saho lives in Los Angeles, where he hosts The Mental Game, a podcast where athletes, musicians and celebrities open up about their own struggles.

He also spearheaded a campaign to get mental health signs on Cincinnati-area bridges like The Purple People Bridge.

From Cincinnati to Los Angeles, Saho said he hopes his journey encourages anyone struggling to reach out, start a conversation and take their first step toward healing.