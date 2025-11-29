Middletown woman turns loved ones' clothing into keepsake teddy bears to help grieving families heal

FRANKLIN, Ohio — The holiday season can be especially difficult for those missing their loved ones, but one Middletown woman has found a way to help families keep their memories close through handmade memorial bears.

Miranda Mullins, owner of Three Moons Boutique, began making memorial teddy bears about two years ago after losing her grandmother. When her grandfather's friend had memorial bears made, he asked if she could create some for their family.

Mullins didn't hesitate despite not having touched a sewing machine in years.

"I said yup, we'll figure it out, and made 18 bears," Mullins said.

Six months later, when her other grandfather passed away, she made seven more bears from his clothes.

"I posted him on Facebook. Hey, I just did these just to help our family, and it kind of blew up," Mullins said.

What started as a personal project has grown into a meaningful service for grieving families. Mullins has now created over 200 memorial bears, expanding her jewelry business to include wax melts, paintings, and resin items alongside the memorial bears.

The bears are crafted from clothing and fabric belonging to deceased loved ones. Mullins even uses leftover clothing scraps to stuff the bears, helping preserve the scent and memories.

"A lot of tears, a lot of hugging when people get bears back," Mullins said.

The idea to stuff the bears with leftover clothing came about as a collaborative idea from another vendor in the Merry Market, where seven small businesses offer handmade items and deals for Small Business Saturday. The market features specials and a Santa parade starting at 5 p.m.

Mullins has already received 32 bear requests for this holiday season, a testament to the comfort these keepsakes provide during difficult times.

"They don't realize how much it helps, like with the grieving process, and it gives you something to hold on to, again, that is of your loved one. So, it's kind of filling a hole that you didn't know you had," Mullins said.

Mullins will be remaining at the Merry Market, opening in its own storefront at 1050 Central Ave. next year.